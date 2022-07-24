 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTH

New yoga studio opens in Auburn area

lake yoga
Deposit Photos

A new yoga studio has opened for classes and private sessions just outside of Auburn.

B Hive Yoga Studio has opened at 2115 W. Genesee St. in Aurelius, the same building as Leader Chiropractic. It is operated by yoga instructors Sandy Steigerwald and Ashley Bench.

Bench's classes range from gentle to more athletic, while Steigerwald specializes in breathwork, reiki and restorative yoga. Both women are also artists who intend to use non-teaching time at the space to create jewelry, pottery, paintings and macramé. Additionally, Bench is now training to be a certified addiction and abuse recovery counselor, and Steigerwald is studying to become a clinical herbalist.

The studio's philosophy is serving as a “space to enrich lives and help people feel better in mind, body, and spirit," according to a news release.

For more information about the studio, class times and services, contact Bench at (207) 231-2256 or ashaminab@gmail.com, or Steigerwald at (808) 269-3445 or sandrasteigerwald8@gmail.com.

