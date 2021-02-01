New York Farm Bureau offering scholarships

The New York Farm Bureau is offering high school seniors in the state up to $1,500 toward their future education.

Graduating seniors who are interested in careers in agriculture can apply for the bureau's Agricultural Youth Scholarship. Applicants or their families must be members of the New York Farm Bureau and applicants must live and/or work on a farm in the state.

The application includes writing an essay addressing an issue facing agriculture in their county, and how the Farm Bureau can help address it. Based on scores, both county and district winners will be determined, and personal interviews may be included.

District winners will receive $100 each and then compete for one of three state scholarships worth $1,500, $1,200 and $1,000. Judging will take place prior to April 20. Completed applications must be mailed to the New York Farm Bureau in Albany with a March 1 postmark deadline, or emailed to pdugan@nyfb.org.

For more information, including the application, visit nyfb.org or call 1-800-342-4143.

