The New York state Office for the Aging is conducting its first-ever Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults.

All state residents 60 and older are encouraged to answer the survey at https://polco.us/n/res/vote/state-of-new-york/community-assessment-survey?pn-area=1&pn-method=open.

The survey, which is anonymous and takes 10 to 15 minutes, covers overall community quality, community and belonging, community information, productive activities, health and wellness, and community design and land use. The survey is available in six languages and is conducted in partnership with online civic engagement program Polco. It will close March 30.

The results of the survey will inform the Office for the Aging's priorities as it prepares its four-year plan for the federal government. The state is also developing a comprehensive Master Plan for Aging that will ensure the state's 4.6 million older adults and individuals of all ages can live "healthy, fulfilling lives while aging with dignity and independence," the office said in a news release.

"Older adults are important to their families, communities, and the state’s economy. Our goal is to help them age successfully and keep their enormous contributions in New York state," said Greg Olsen, the Office for the Aging's acting director. "We need older adults to provide us with feedback as we build on New York's promise as the first age-friendly state in the nation."

For more information, visit aging.ny.gov.