Next genealogy workshop scheduled at Seymour Library

The next installment in Seymour Library's Personalizing History project will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, when the Auburn library hosts the Zoom workshop "Telling the Story That They Will Want to Hear."

Angel Walton-Raji, of Arkansas, known nationally for her genealogical and historical research, will present ways of turning research into an enjoyable story. Things to avoid when writing a family book, and things to include, will be covered.

The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

The library's Personalizing History project is funded through Humanities Grants for Libraries, an initiative of the American Library Association made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

For more information, call (315) 252-2571. To register, visit seymourlibrary.org/local-history/exhibits-workshops-lectures/workshops.

