Nick's Ride 4 Friends to host second 5K in Auburn

Nick's Ride 4 Friends will host the second annual We Run 4 Recovery 5K at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, beginning and ending at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn.

Registration for the event is $30; all runners and walkers are welcome. Registration is available in advance at runsignup.com/race/ny/auburn/werunforrecovery5k or the day of the event at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center at 25 South St.