HEALTH

Nick's Ride 4 Friends to host second 5K in Auburn

Nick's Ride 3.JPG

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck speaks during an open house at Nick's Ride 4 Friends in Auburn. Schenck is a member of the Nick's Ride board of directors.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Nick's Ride 4 Friends will host the second annual We Run 4 Recovery 5K at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, beginning and ending at Memorial City Hall, 24 South St., Auburn.

Registration for the event is $30; all runners and walkers are welcome. Registration is available in advance at runsignup.com/race/ny/auburn/werunforrecovery5k or the day of the event at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center at 25 South St.

The event supports Nick's Ride, a nonprofit that supports people in recovery from substance abuse and addiction.

For more information, visit nicksride4friends.org.

