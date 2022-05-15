 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

Nick's Ride to dedicate new Auburn facility

  • 0
Nick's Ride 4.JPG

Nick's Ride 4 Friends' new location opened on Chapel Street in Auburn in 2021.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Nick's Ride 4 Friends will host a building dedication ceremony from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at its new facility at 13 Chapel St., Auburn.

The building will be dedicated to the Bouley family, for donating the facility, in honor of William E. Bouley Jr., who died at the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.

The nonprofit recovery organization relocated to the building last August. Its renovation was supported by $940,000 from the city's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award from New York state.

To RSVP to the ceremony, email kellieshutter@nicksride4friends.org.

For more information, visit nicksride4friends.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael Edward O'Hora

O'HORA, Michael Edward, 76, peacefully passed away on May 5, 2022 comforted by his daughters, Marylyn and Margaret, and his companion, Patrice…

Linda (Slywka) Hares

HARES, Linda (Slywka), 67, the loving wife of Kevin Hares of Basswood Road, Aurelius, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home.…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for moving your home office outside

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News