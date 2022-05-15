Nick's Ride to dedicate new Auburn facility

Nick's Ride 4 Friends will host a building dedication ceremony from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at its new facility at 13 Chapel St., Auburn.
The building will be dedicated to the Bouley family, for donating the facility, in honor of William E. Bouley Jr., who died at the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.
The nonprofit recovery organization relocated to the building last August. Its renovation was supported by $940,000 from the city's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award from New York state.
To RSVP to the ceremony, email kellieshutter@nicksride4friends.org.
For more information, visit nicksride4friends.org.