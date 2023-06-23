David Wilcox Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The masses in medieval costumes.

The songs and stories shared aloud.

The turkey legs and cinnamon nuts.

Author S.H. Livernois hopes anyone who's visited the Sterling Renaissance Festival will recognize the sights, sounds and smells of the setting of her next mystery, "Black at Night."

Releasing in July, the book is the fifth in the "Frontenac Sisters: Supernatural Sleuths & Monster Hunters" series by Livernois, real name Shelley Hazen, who lives in Franklin County. After four investigations by its titular sisters, Lizeth and Hyla, Hazen wanted to set their next one in what's been a cherished destination for her and her husband, Jourdan, every summer for the last decade.

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting cancellation of the 2020 festival, made Hazen realize just how cherished that destination had become to her, she told The Citizen.

"We drove by the grounds and I cried because we couldn't go," she said. "I didn't really appreciate the festival until I couldn't go. So the book is nostalgia and feeling very grateful for that place."

"Black at Night," which is dedicated to the festival, begins when the Frontenac sisters are contacted by a young girl, Nelly, they befriended in the first book, "Wicked Innocents." The girl, a favorite character of Hazen's readers, has "a very strange experience" with a storyteller who visits her school. Lizeth and Hyla track him to the Sterling Renaissance Festival, where he's a performer.

The storyteller is one of the few characters in the book who isn't based on an actual person at the festival. Though Hazen doesn't identify them by name, juggler Harmless Danger, poet Arthur Greenleaf Holmes and escape artists Judas and Magnolia are some of the inspirations for the people on her pages. The Grotto Stage occupied by Holmes, her favorite act, makes an appearance as well.

Hazen packed other sensory details from the festival into the book, like the dust in the hayfield parking lot, the feeling of exhaustion at the end of day and what she called "the worst benches ever."

"If someone has been to the festival a lot, they're going to be like, 'Oh my god, I know what she's talking about,'" she said.

The book features several locations from the village of Fair Haven as well, such as the Pleasant Beach Hotel, Bayside Grocery, the Hardware Café and, while not identified by name, the Fly By Night Cookie Co. Hazen frequents those businesses when in town for the festival, and felt the cookie company in particular would be perfect for one of her books when she first went there a few years ago.

Beginning with "Wicked Innocents" in 2019, each book in the "Frontenac Sisters" series has been chosen as an Indie Author Project Select title, which is curated by Library Journal and librarians from across the country as the best in independent books. Hazen said she plans to write three more "Supernatural Sleuths & Monster Hunters" books to complete the series at eight.

Lizeth and Hyla themselves were inspired by Hazen and her younger sister, Tricia, and previous books in the series visited the Adirondacks, Maine, the Great Smoky Mountains and other places that have been part of the author's life. But with "Black at Night," the setting wasn't just important to her personally. The Sterling Renaissance Festival also fit the book thematically, she said.

"Stories are very important to help us cope with life," she said. "That's why I wanted something about stories and fantasies and dreams to be set in a place where that's basically what we're doing."

To learn more For more information about S.H. Livernois (Shelley Hazen), visit shlivernoisauthor.com. To order her books, visit payhip.com/SHLivernois.