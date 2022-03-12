Nominees for Seneca Falls citizenship award sought

The Seneca Falls community is invited to nominate a local person they see as a hero and good citizen to receive the annual Antonio Varacalli Day Award, which will be presented at Antonio Varacalli Day: Celebration of Heroes on Saturday, April 23, on the Bridge Street bridge in the village of Seneca Falls.

Varacalli was a young Italian man who drowned April 12, 1917, saving a young woman in the Cayuga and Seneca Barge Canal.

“Antonio is an example of how everyday regular people are good citizens by stepping up and selflessly helping others like Antonio did,” said Chris Podzuweit, a member of the "It’s A Wonderful Life" Committee, the day's sponsor, in a news release. “Each year we ask the community to name a local hero, a good citizen, who in their eyes emulates Antonio Varacalli.”

The day will begin at 11 a.m. and include the reading of the Antonio Varacalli Day proclamation, a performance by the Mynderse Chamber Singers, a brief history presentation, the ringing of the "Bells of Bedford Falls" and recognition of winners of an essay contest for students in grades three through five at Elizabeth Cady Stanton School about an immigrant they know who has contributed to America.

For more information, or to pick up a nomination form, visit the Seneca Falls Historical Society, 55 Cayuga St., WomanMade Products, 91 Fall St., or therealbedfordfalls.com/antonio-varacalli-day.php.

Nominations must be received by Wednesday, April 7.

For more information, email iawlfestival@outlook.com.

