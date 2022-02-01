Nominees sought for Cayuga Community College alumni awards

The Auburn/Cayuga Community College Alumni Association is seeking nominations for its 2022 Alumni Association Awards.

The awards recognize graduates of the college who have distinguished themselves professionally, creatively or in service to their communities. The 2021 recipients are Gerard E. Martin ‘67 (associate degree in business administration), Robert J. Smith, Esq. ’77 (associate degree in criminal justice) and Thomas W. White ‘92 (associate degree in broadcasting and in broadcast technology).

Nominees must have completed a degree from Auburn/Cayuga Community College.

The submission deadline is Feb. 24. Nominations will be reviewed by an awards committee, and winners will be announced in the spring.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/alumni/nominate or contact Ginny Kent, director of alumni affairs, at vkent@cayuga-cc.edu or (315) 294-8524.

