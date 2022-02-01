 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EDUCATION

Nominees sought for Cayuga Community College alumni awards

  • 0
Cayuga Community College

Cayuga Community College

 Kevin Rivoli

The Auburn/Cayuga Community College Alumni Association is seeking nominations for its 2022 Alumni Association Awards.

The awards recognize graduates of the college who have distinguished themselves professionally, creatively or in service to their communities. The 2021 recipients are Gerard E. Martin ‘67 (associate degree in business administration), Robert J. Smith, Esq. ’77 (associate degree in criminal justice) and Thomas W. White ‘92 (associate degree in broadcasting and in broadcast technology).

Nominees must have completed a degree from Auburn/Cayuga Community College.

The submission deadline is Feb. 24. Nominations will be reviewed by an awards committee, and winners will be announced in the spring.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/alumni/nominate or contact Ginny Kent, director of alumni affairs, at vkent@cayuga-cc.edu or (315) 294-8524.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stephen J. Buttaro, Jr.

BUTTARO, JR. , Stephen J., 63, of Scipio, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be conducted Friday, Februar…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Omicron variant impacting gyms & health clubs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News