The United Way of Cayuga County will present the third annual Nonprofit Summit, "The 21st Century Nonprofit," from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.
The summit will feature speaker Doug Sauer, CEO of the New York Council of Nonprofits. Participants will be able to network with colleagues and examine new ways to look at organizations, ensure solid financial footing and more.
Registration for the event is $50 and required by Oct. 11; lunch and materials will be provided.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit flgic.org.