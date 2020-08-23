Nonprofit that delivers beds to children in need moving to Fingerlakes Mall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Auburn chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is opening a workshop in Fingerlakes Mall.

The international nonprofit builds and delivers beds to children in need with the mission statement, "No kids sleep on the floor in our town." Chapters work with organizations and businesses to secure donations of funds and materials, such as lumber, mattresses, pillows and bedding.

The mall space will allow the Auburn chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build a wood shop, chapter President Drew Scharoun said in a news release.

"When we talk about helping families in our community, we are great at making sure that the big three — food, clothing and shelter — are covered for at-risk families. But no one really talks about child bedlessness in America, and it is a real problem that we are working on addressing locally right here in Auburn and the surrounding community. Multiple studies have shown that kids do better, both mentally and physically, when they get a good night's sleep."

A grand opening and public build will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in the new space, which is located near J.C. Penney in the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

Volunteers, sponsors and chapter members are also needed.