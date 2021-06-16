Northern Cayuga County Girl Scouts earn service award

Girl Scout Troop 40408, of Red Creek Central School District, has been awarded the President's Volunteer Service Award for its volunteer work.

All members of the troop volunteered at least 25 hours toward each of its service projects, for a total of more than 500 hours. Its projects included helping the Rescue Mission's FreezeOut 5K to End Homelessness, a beach cleanup, a Pumpkin Walk, donating holiday poinsettias to seniors and more.

The troop's leaders are Jane Ayers and Bonnie Thomas, of Wolcott, and its members are: Madelyn Clark, of Wolcott; Hannah Doll, of Red Creek; Talia Maurizio, of Martville; Brionna McDonald, of Red Creek; Aleita Mercer, of Cato; Mackenzie Morrissette, of Red Creek; Hailey Sherman, of Sterling; Angelie Sperling, of Martville; and Addison Webber, of Martville.

“Their volunteerism is a testament to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. We could not be prouder of their dedication and service," said Julie Dale, CEO of Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council, in a news release.

For more information, visit gsnypenn.org.

