Northern Cayuga County ride to support United Way, veterans orgs
COMMUNITY

Northern Cayuga County ride to support United Way, veterans orgs

Road cyclist
Deposit Photos

The sixth annual Ride for the Memories and U.S. Army Spc. 4 Ryan P. Jayne Memorial Bike Ride will take place Saturday, July 31, beginning at Page Transportation Corporate Headquarters, 2758 Trombley Road, Weedsport.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 9 a.m. and kickstands up at 10 a.m. After the ride, there will be a barbecue dinner at 2 p.m. and raffles at Cross Lake Marina in Cato.

Registration for the ride costs $20, and the dinner is $15 and includes a beverage. Proceeds from the event support the United Way of Cayuga County and area veterans organizations.

For more information, email kltryon59@gmail.com.

