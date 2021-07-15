Northern Cayuga County ride to support United Way, veterans orgs

The sixth annual Ride for the Memories and U.S. Army Spc. 4 Ryan P. Jayne Memorial Bike Ride will take place Saturday, July 31, beginning at Page Transportation Corporate Headquarters, 2758 Trombley Road, Weedsport.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 9 a.m. and kickstands up at 10 a.m. After the ride, there will be a barbecue dinner at 2 p.m. and raffles at Cross Lake Marina in Cato.

Registration for the ride costs $20, and the dinner is $15 and includes a beverage. Proceeds from the event support the United Way of Cayuga County and area veterans organizations.

For more information, email kltryon59@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0