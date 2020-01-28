Auburn hospital, health department release report

Auburn Community Hospital and the Cayuga County Health Department have released their 2019-2021 Community Health Needs Assessment.

The assessment serves as the foundation for improving health, wellness and quality of life for residents in Cayuga County, the department said in a news release. The assessment is based on the definition of health as the mental, physical, social and spiritual well-being of its residents. Primary research was conducted by RMS Healthcare.

"The steps we took over the last year to engage with our community provides us with a better understanding of the issues our family members, coworkers and neighbors are facing," the department's public health director, Kathleen Cuddy, said in the release. "We heard from over 800 Cayuga County residents that completed our survey, conducted interviews with key stakeholders and reviewed health statistucs and data."

Both the department and the hospital have developed a Community Health Improvement Plan that will focus on two priority areas: preventing chronic disease and promoting healthy women, infants and children, with an emphasis on oral and dental health.

For more information, or to read the report and its findings, visit auburnhospital.org/about-us or cayugacounty.us/health.

