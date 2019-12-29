The Retired Senior Volunteer Program will hold its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Food Drive in January to replenish supplies at Auburn-area food pantries.
Food can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays between Jan. 16 and Jan. 30 at the RSVP office at the Edward T. Boyle Center, 149 Genesee St., Auburn. There will also be drop boxes at several area businesses.
Last year, more than 1,600 food items were collected, setting a record for the drive.
For more information, call (315) 255-1733.