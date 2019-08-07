BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Margaret Sciria, a 2018 graduate of Auburn High School
MEDAILLE COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Cole Johnson, of Moravia
SUNY CORTLAND
President's list
• Meghan Dann, a physical education major and a graduate of Auburn High School
• Benjamin Pinchak, an elementary education major, a graduate of Auburn High School and the son of Maria and Steve Pinchak
Dean's list
• Paige Langtry, an exercise science major and psychology minor, the daughter of Scott and Marianne Langry, and a 2016 graduate of Auburn High School
TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Daniel Salemi, son of Auburn native Gary Salemi and grandson of Auburn residents Matthew and Marian Salemi, graduated in the spring with honors from the school's pre-med program. He is now serving a year-long internship with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
UNIVERSITY AT ALBANY
Graduates
• Emma Blodgett, of Auburn, Bachelor of Science, accounting, summa cum laude
• John Burgmaster, of Auburn, Bachelor of Arts, communication
• Abbiegael Connors, of Auburn, Bachelor of Science, actuarial and mathematical science
• Nicholas Cramer, of Auburn, Master of Social Work, social work
• Eric Disanto, of Auburn, Bachelor of Arts, economics
• Acacia Phillips, of Auburn, Master of Science, curriculum development and instructional technology
• Emily Robillard, of Auburn, Bachelor of Arts, communication
• Madelyn Romeo, of Cayuga, Bachelor of Science, accounting, cum laude