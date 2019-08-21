{{featured_button_text}}

SUNY ONEONTA

Graduates

• Samuel Allen, of Moravia, Bachelor of Science in mass communications

• Katira Guzman, of Meridian, Bachelor of Science in fashion and textiles

• Oleg Kuksgauzen, of Auburn, Bachelor of Arts in music industry

• Alyssa Morris, of Auburn, Bachelor of Science in history

• Lisa Sobus, of Auburn, Master of Science in Education in literacy education (B-6)

• Allison Wellington, of Auburn, Bachelor of Science in fashion and textiles

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN

• Elizabeth Joy Christensen, of Cayuga, earned a Master of Science from the Office of Graduate Studies.

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

