SUNY ONEONTA
Graduates
• Samuel Allen, of Moravia, Bachelor of Science in mass communications
• Katira Guzman, of Meridian, Bachelor of Science in fashion and textiles
• Oleg Kuksgauzen, of Auburn, Bachelor of Arts in music industry
• Alyssa Morris, of Auburn, Bachelor of Science in history
• Lisa Sobus, of Auburn, Master of Science in Education in literacy education (B-6)
• Allison Wellington, of Auburn, Bachelor of Science in fashion and textiles
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN
• Elizabeth Joy Christensen, of Cayuga, earned a Master of Science from the Office of Graduate Studies.