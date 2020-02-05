Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Feb. 5, 2020

• Tyler Daddabbo, of Auburn, a geographic information systems major.

• Nicholas Dec, a physical education major, son of Robert and Susan Dec, of Auburn, and a 2019 graduate of Auburn High School. He also made the president's list.

• Paige Langtry, an exercise science major and psychology minor, daughter of Scott and Marianne Langtry, of Auburn, and a 2016 graduate of Auburn High School.

• Catherine Partlow, an early childhood education major, daughter of Robert and Kathleen Partlow, of Weedsport, and a 2015 graduate of Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School. She also works part-time as an aide for the Auburn Enlarged City School District.

• Benjamin Pinchak, an elementary education major, son of Steve and Maria Pinchak, of Auburn, and a 2017 graduate of Auburn High School. (GPA: 3.94.)

SUNY ONEONTA

James Mock, of Auburn, was one of 40 music industry students who attended the world's largest music products trade show, the National Association of Music Merchants Show, Jan. 16-19 in Anaheim. He is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in music industry audio production.