Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Feb. 5, 2020

DANA L. WEST JR.-SR. HIGH SCHOOL (PORT BYRON)
Grade seven
High honor: Erin Allen, Brooke Brambley, Connor Burt, Raegan Dillon, Alexander Doerle, Marlena Doerle, Isabella Dunn, Cregg Ford, Kailey Goodale, Alexis Haluska, Charles Harding, Brynn Hare, Raegan Harter, Dylan Howell, Andrew Jones, Bethany Jump, Jenna Jump, Ruby Seamans, Madison Sigona, Kali Snyder, Olivia Taylor, McKayla Thomas, Gabriella Turo
Honor: Sydney Baran, Richard Beach, Jaden Flora, Matthew Howell, Arlen Jarabek, Deacon Lamouroux, Hannah Milton, Kolby Mosher, George Ripley, Brady Wilson
Grade eight
High honor: Janelle Beaumont, Tyler Compson, Anthony DeWolf, Savannah Finn, Madison Gillespie, Sean Gillmore, Cody Jarabek, Ian Mack, Abigail McKay, Jacob Peters, Amelia Powers, Katelyn Ware
Honor: Dalton Clark, Samuel Decker, Anthony Feocco, Marcus Janes, Dominick Johnson, Isabella Martinez, Jayla Murray, Abigail Rice, Bryce Rigby, Henry Smith, Kaiden Smith, Alexcia Snyder, Courtney Stevens, Carly Tanner, Kloe Verdi, Hayley Zellar
Grade nine
High honor: Grace Applebee, Morgan Brown, Maria Burns, Julia Gislason, Luke Green, John Hargreaves, Colleen Jump, Isaiah Mahoney, Joseph McNally, Allyson Michalski, Teisha Morris, Nicole Namisniak, Adisen Weed
Honor: Jordan Cook, Jamie Cronin, Nicholas Doerle, Alektra Elliott, Lonna Gallup, Kristen Lang, Austin Marcuccilli, Mackenzie McDowell, Drew Nolan, Desirae Stewart, Sadie White
Grade 10
High honor: Jamilyn Casbarro, Claudia Chetney, Emilia Gislason, Xavier Heath, Hannah Jones, Jada Kimball, Ian LoMascolo, Kira McLoughlin, Britany Staring, Ashley Todd
Honor: Madison Cioffa, Adrianna Gallup, Veronica Gould, Kaleb Holdridge, Gabrielle McCarthy, Radiant Meaker, Pamela Rice, Ashley Rooker, Jack Smith, Alexandra Stafford, Ike Svitavsky, Jacob Ukolowicz
Grade 11
High honor: Angela Arnold, Garrett Cochrane, Carollynn Dymock, Grace Ford, Haili Gist, Hannah Green, Madalyn Jordan, Tammy Laird, Devon Lamouroux, Brandy Lisk, Matthew Marsden, Rose Nageldinger, Brandon Relfe, Abbey Ryan, Kaylee Schelah, Lucas Short, Josh Sitterly, Grace Smith, Ryan Teabo, Sadie Tratt, Sydney Wise
Honor: Alicia Allen, Ariana Chetney, Alexis Colbert, Kaitlyn Kudla, Kaylie Laird, Justin Morgenthaler, Natalee Reese, Benjamin Silliman, Madison Srymanske, Erica Thomas, Landon Wiers, Bryanna Wilbur
Grade 12
High honor: Miranda Aldrich, Michaella Allen, Gabriella Atchinson, Deonsay Cuddy, Rileigh Gray, Alison Grudzien, Rileigh Luste, Jenna Mapley, Ava Mills, Abby Nielsen, Cassie Nolte, Sophie Redmond, Chloe Skutt, Lillian Svitavsky, Donna Todd, Anna Vincent, Jenna Waite, Alexis Wilbur
Honor: Montgomery Baran, Shalynn Bizardi, Alex Cusick, Tyler Dennis, Hali Harkness, Dylan Lamouroux, Michael McCarthy, Ryan Namisniak, William Sanderson, Ryan Sincebaugh, Kaitlin VanHouten, Braden York
KEUKA COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Caitlin Loving, a sophomore business management major with a sports concentration, and daughter of Tom and Sue Loving, of Auburn.
LE MOYNE COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Autumn Burgin, a senior political science major from Moravia
• Claire Colton, a senior nursing major from King Ferry
• Lucas Maffei, a senior biology major from Auburn
• Molly Murphy, a senior communications and English major from Aurora
• Hailey Ryan, a senior nursing major from Auburn
• Devin Simmons, a senior Marketing major from Cato
• Sarah Van De Valk, a senior psychology major from King Ferry
• Emma Bergerstock, a junior business analytics and marketing major from Weedsport
• Emma Butler, a senior biology major from Auburn
• Jacob Cowen, a junior business analytics major from Auburn
• Jackson Hall, a junior theater arts major from Auburn
• Justine Marsh, a senior biology major from Sterling
• Santiago Ortega, a junior management and Leadership major from Auburn
• Nikita Sharkey, a junior theater arts major from Sterling
• Ashley Westover, a junior accounting major from Port Byron
• Michael York, a senior business analytics, communications and marketing major from Cato
You have free articles remaining.
• Jon Budelmann, a sophomore English major from Auburn
• Alexis Field, a sophomore criminology major from Weedsport
• Miranda Myhill-LaForce, a junior business analytics and finance major from Martville
• Marley Plish, a sophomore criminology major from Auburn
• Hunter Church, a first-year biology major from Locke
• Madison Dahl, a first-year criminology major from Auburn
• Joseph Valenti, a first-year political science major from Auburn
SAINT MICHAEL'S COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Quinn D. Hukee, of Auburn, a sophomore business administration major and a graduate of Auburn High School.
ST. JOHN FISHER COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Isabella G. Field, of Sennett, a first-year student majoring in inclusive early childhood education with a concentration in psychology, and a 2019 graduate of Jordan-Elbridge High School.
SUNY BROCKPORT
President's list
• Cassandra (Cassi) Carroll, daughter of Jeff Carroll and Sherry Kline, of Weedsport, and a 2019 graduate of Weedsport High School.
SUNY CORTLAND
Dean's list
• Tyler Daddabbo, of Auburn, a geographic information systems major.
• Nicholas Dec, a physical education major, son of Robert and Susan Dec, of Auburn, and a 2019 graduate of Auburn High School. He also made the president's list.
• Paige Langtry, an exercise science major and psychology minor, daughter of Scott and Marianne Langtry, of Auburn, and a 2016 graduate of Auburn High School.
• Catherine Partlow, an early childhood education major, daughter of Robert and Kathleen Partlow, of Weedsport, and a 2015 graduate of Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School. She also works part-time as an aide for the Auburn Enlarged City School District.
• Benjamin Pinchak, an elementary education major, son of Steve and Maria Pinchak, of Auburn, and a 2017 graduate of Auburn High School. (GPA: 3.94.)
SUNY ONEONTA
James Mock, of Auburn, was one of 40 music industry students who attended the world's largest music products trade show, the National Association of Music Merchants Show, Jan. 16-19 in Anaheim. He is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in music industry audio production.
Additionally, Mock has been selected to receive the Capek Family Scholarship for STEAM students and the Mildred J. Haight Memorial Fund Scholarship toward his studies.
TYBURN ACADEMY
High honor roll (93 and above): McKinley Bennett, Anna Fallon, Therese Yankton, Madeline Weichert, Maximilian Fallon, Marybeth Hribick, Kara Lattimore, Michael Ciras, Isaiah Velazquez, Mary Louisa Fallon, Chloe Reohr, Fiona Weichert, Jack Zizza, Aidia Alford, Krysha Pierce, Elisa Faiola, Stella Reohr, Anna Zabriskie
Honor roll (85-92.9): Flanigan Bennett, Zoe Bennett, Sophia Gagliostro, Giuliano Salinas, Dominique Harvey, Ava Eyrich, Karter Bennett, Gabriel Dauerheim, Eva Joseph, Kaylee Marks, Spencer Shaw, Samuel Casper, Maximilian Homick, Nora Whyte, Max Dauerheim, Molly Manning
UNIVERSITY OF HARTFORD
Dean's list
• Melody Iannone, of Moravia
UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Dean's list
• Anna Sabine, of Auburn, a senior nursing major
Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.