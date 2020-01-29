Cayuga County-area scholastic honors for Jan. 29, 2020

ALFRED STATE COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Jack Boyd, of Auburn, network administration
• Jonathan Schenck, of Auburn, business administration
• John Fedrizzi, of Moravia, electric construction and maintenance electrician
• Kaden Hooper, of Moravia, motorsports technology
• Autumn Wells, of Moravia, nursing
• Maggie Meyer, of Red Creek, nursing
• Taylor Van Epps, of Union Springs, architecture
CAZENOVIA COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Abbie Boglione, of Auburn
• Claire Woods, of Cato
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Lindsay May, of Auburn, management
COASTAL CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
President's list
• Matthew Micglire, of Auburn, English
ELMIRA COLLEGE
• Kelsie Aloi, of Moravia, was one of several students participating in the Term II Student Art Show in the George Waters Art Gallery.
KEUKA COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Lexi Appleby, daughter of Max and Judy Appleby, of Weedsport, and a junior studying unified early childhood/special education
SUNY ONEONTA
Provost's list
• Madelyn Markewich, of Auburn
• Emily Ryan, of Auburn
Dean's list
• Alexander Blodgett, of Auburn
• James Mock, of Auburn
• Bronwyn Roberts, of Port Byron
UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
• Kristin Shelhart, of Auburn, earned a Master of Health Administration in health care administration from the School of Health Sciences.
WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Dean's list
• Sydney Smith, of Moravia, mechanical engineering
BUFFALO STATE COLLEGE
Dean's list
- Jaydan Janes, of Auburn
- Ryan Kirkpatrick, of Auburn
CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dean's high honors list
- Nathan Lesch, of Auburn
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
Presidential scholars
- Cameron J. Anthony, of Auburn, majoring in electrical engineering.
- Hannah Bedell, of Auburn, majoring in civil engineering/environmental engineering
- Hannah Yorkey, of Union Springs, majoring in biomolecular science
Dean's list
- Cody Andrew Butzer, of King Ferry, majoring in aeronautical engineering/mechanical engineering
- Matthew Robert Conner, of Port Byron, majoring in chemical engineering
- Gwynneth Howell, of Sterling, majoring in mechanical engineering
- Dominic Joseph LoMascolo, of Auburn, majoring in mechanical engineering
- Kevin Munn, of Auburn, majoring in mechanical engineering
- Joseph D. Skutt, of Auburn, majoring in electrical engineering
- Garrett M. Stoyell, of Moravia, majoring in computer engineering
- Lexie F. Stoyell, of Moravia, majoring in electrical engineering
MONROE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Dean's list
- Ariez Vanderpool, of Auburn, a major in visual communications and graphic design
SUNY CORTLAND
Dean's list
- McKayla Murray, a 2017 graduate of Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School, daughter of Lynette and Dennis Murray, and a therapeutic recreation major
ALFRED UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
- Michael P. Quigley, of Locke, a senior mechanical engineering major, a graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School and the son of Michael and Carolyn Quigley, of Locke.
AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL
High honor roll
Grade nine: Reeve Axton, Madilyn Babb, Eric Behrman, Bradley Boyhan, Savannah Brier, Abigail Carr, Michael Clark, Makayla Cottrell, Patrick Crawford Jr., Rhian Crowley, Ashley Cuipylo, Charles Cunningham, Adriannah DiFabio, Clare Diffin, Rose Fennessy, Schae Fitzgerald, Kerryn Goodwin, Anna Holmes, Madeline Jennings, Grace King, Tessa Kovalczik, Erica Leeson, Natalie Long, Gabrielle Lupo, Emma Merkley, Leah Middleton, Carter Mizro, Joshua Moore, Cecilia Morgan, Andrew Murphy, Colin Musso, Abby Perron, Evan Pettigrass, Sophie Pettigrass, Kaylee Platts, Caleb Riley, Cameron Scanlan, Analicia Scoggins, Braden Sherman, Delaney Smith, Taylor Stockmyer, Charli Tallman, Matthew Tamburrino, Cindy Vu, Benjamin Weiman, Lucas West, Zachary Wilczek, Julia Wolfgang
Grade 10: David Aicher, Nicholas Bachman, Gracie Barraque, Natalee Bello-Woodcock, Amarion Bochenek, Matthew Bouley, Anthony Camardo, Fiona Chisholm, Morgan Cook, Braydon Crosby, James Cuddy, Cameron Daddabbo, Ellie Dann, Peter DiLallo Jr., Isabella DiLallo, Kevin Dolan, Liam Farrell, Matthew Faynor, Sarah Fritz, Connor Gasper, Mackenzie Gaughran, Taylynn Geiger, Miguel Gonzalez, Maddox Gorney, Sofia Granato, Elizabeth Graney, James Hunter, Hannah Hutchinson, Kate Izzo, Ida Kavanagh, Jack Kennedy, Tyler Kraushaar, Jocelyn LaFrance, Izabella LeGrett, Kara Lockhart, Sydney Marinelli, Kiearalyn Mathis, Mitchell McGinn, Emily McLaughlin, Alec McQueeney, Rachel Meyer, Owen Middleton, Elizabeth O’Hara, Benjamin Porten, Colleen Reilly, Arietta Scozzari, Jackson Siddall, Jenna Sliwka, Ryan Stechuchak, Michael Villano III, Zarya White, Bryn Whitman, Avry Zank
Grade 11: Jack Bennink, Quinn Brady, Luke Brooks, Kathryn Brown, Ethan Caputa, Marisa Carnicelli, Shannon Casper, Madison Chambers, Samantha Colella, Sadie Coleman, Bohdana Colopelnic, Allison Crawford, Abigail Cuipylo, Ailish Cuthbert, Raizel Demaria, Kylie Deyo, Lea DiGiovanni, Doray Dilallo, Ella Doan, Edward Fagan, Abby Franchina, Olivia Fritz, Adam Gagnier, Tony Gao, Gracie Giannettino, Isabella Granato, Jake Hansen, Ty Hlywa, Thomas Hoskins, Abbie Izzo, Alec Kovalczik, Sophie Lesch, Meghan Mahunik, Hannah Marek, Anna Montgomery, Marissa Moore, Grace Morgan, Elizabeth Moriarity, Lucy Noble, Jane Oliver, David Oughterson, Chloe Picciano, Luke Picciano, Ivana Pierce, Peter Prue, Caitlin Rigby, Natalie Ryan, Megan Schulz, Madeline Sherman, Natalya Smith, Cebastian Spisak, Jacob Steinbacher, Ryan Stewart, Jenna Swanson, Jamie Tallman, Sylvia Taylor, Anna Tumber, James Vasile, Jefferson Vitale, Shelby Weeks, Christopher White, Matthew Whiting, Tucker Wise
Grade 12: Claire Alexander, Corey Bacon, Jason Baranick, Andrew Bishuk, David Brant, Kailee Brooks, Claire Brundage, Ross Burgmaster, Alexa Bushallow, Alexis Calkins, Cole Carpenter, Jeremy Casterline, Ian Chisholm, William Clark, Patrick Connelly, Griffin Dautrich, Madalyn Dean, Cameron Defendorf, Jude Diffin, Carly Dolan, Emma Donovan, Alexa Driscoll, Michael Emmart Jr., Helena Evans-Murphy, Kaleb Fasce, Victoria Fiduccia, Ellie Fraher, Megan Fuller, Kasey Gleason, Sarah Griffin, Sage Haines, Madison Hall, Jadan Hand, Carrissa Hlywa, Lucas Hogan, Erin Kennedy, Joseph Leonti, Noah Lewis, Justin Lockhart, Noah Long, Abigail Love, Caitlyn Major, Abigail Marinelli, Lauren Marinelli, Morgan Marl, Gabrielle McGinn, Cami Meyers, Anna Miles, Ashley Mohan, Jack Moochler, Gavin Moody, Bailey Murphy, Reanna Myers, Caroline Netti, Claire Netti, Emma Nolan, Cody Nye, Kayden Parry, Div Patel, Amber Pidlypchak, Thomas Pilbeam, Nicholas Pipher, Reagan Polcovich, Ana Quispe Yeren, Emylee Raymond, Sydnee Raymond, Jacob Sanders, Emily Sbelgio, Kate Scanlan, Gabriella Scharett, Nicholas Schattinger, Kaeleigh Sciria, Hailey Shepherd, Alisa Sheridan, Isaiah Simpson, Brianna Sloan, Ryan Smith, Owen Spearing, Lillianna Spin, Jayme Streeter, Donovan Tanner, Rachel Tarby, Clarence VanOstrand, Joshua Whiting, Makenna Wilson, Zachary Wlad
Honor roll
Grade nine: Lexi Alberici, Marissa Albert, Katie Auringer, Noah Barraque, Anthony Borges, Beccalynn Brewer, Trace Brooks, Damian Burke, Mckenna Bushallow, Nicholas Buttaro, Kaylee Card, Elise Clifford, Trenton Cramer, Brian Crary, Mia D’Angelo, Alicia Defendorf, Thomas Deming, Stephanie DeProspero, Brianna Dixon, Anna Donofrio, Kaydence DuBray, Maryn Elster, Xavia Evener, Karli Farmer, Ethan Feneck, Daniel Fuller, Logan Gagnier, Emma Gargan, Cameron Goff, Kylie Guarino, Meada Helmick, Elliot Hickman, Ella Holtby, Alaina Hudson, Holly Indelicato, Lamontiona Johnson, Mason Jones, Nora Kelley, Collin Kent, Meghan Kiernan, Joshua Knight, Madison Lowe, Lauralei Luther, Ryan Mahunik, Caydence Maiorano, Travis Mendez, Luke Moskov, Samuel Moskov, Alyvia Murphy, Reese Murphy, Amy Ochoa, Ryan Packard, Darian Palmer, Maria Panas, Kronous Panek, Jacob Pennella, Conor Podfigurny, Cooper Polcovich, Madison Pulsipher, Iara Ramirez, Noah Rex, Nicole Rhodes, Colin Ringwood, John Rivoli, Breanna Robinson, Natalie Sanders, Abigail Smith, Nora Solomon, Connor Steinbacher, Tracey Stewart, Emma Sullivan, Jane Sullivan, Dustin Swartwood, Alena Tratt, Madison Traver, Gabriel Volo, Brett Wilson, Jeremiah Winne
Grade 10: Haylee Alnutt, Zackery Augustine, Patrick Auringer, Talia Axton, Omar Bailey, Brandon Barnes, Oliver Baroody, Oliver Baroody, Brandon Bertollini, Makenna Bochenek, Ella Boedicker, Madelynn Bona, Ella Bouley, Erin Calkins, Charles Cesario Jr., Taylor Chadderdon, Jack Chapman, Carly Chappell, Breannah Connors, Mia Cowell, Zachary Crosby, Conner Crossley, Olivia Daddabbo, Hannah Daly, Krystina Danboise, Craig Diego Jr., Aiden Diego, Ryan Donnelly, Matthew Dononvan, Kayley Duffy, Aiden Ely, Noah Erickson, John Falcone IV, Matthew Fennessy, Raiden Ferguson, Harmony Fish, Liam Gargan, Jack Geer, Seamus Greene, Maia Guzalak, Danielle Harold, Alaysia Harris, Leah Howard, Dominic Jones, Seth Kane, Jasmin Kotula, Sean Kubat Jr., Bethany Lorenzo, Gracie Losani, Lauren Lowe, Ashiya McCants, Aryssa Meyers, Luke Montone, Maura Moochler, Ethan Moore, Kaden Murphy, Mary Nila, Grace Oliver, Alexia Ortiz, Kristen Phillips, Allie Piorun, Daniel Rhodes, Cadence Risley, Kaiya Rosado-Reilley, Makayla Roth, Tyler Sackel, Connor Skardinski, Aiden Smash, Taylor Smith, Elizabeth Spin, Ernest Stokes Jr., Adrienna Strachan, Timothy Sullivan Jr., Colin Tardif, Troy Wagner, Jordan Webster, Madison Wilbur, Gabriella Wlad, Denzel Wrana, Vicky Wu
Grade 11: Savanna Allen, Sabastian Avola-Hughes, Stephen Baier Jr., Amelia Bartolotta, Rosalia Bartolotta, Emma Bellnier, Marla Berardi, Dylan Bianco, Austin Black, Ethan Butler, Jack Carbonaro, Troy Churney Jr., Chance Coapman, William Coleman, Cayla Cornelius, Madison Deyneka, Amber Dutcher, Peyton Fitzgerald, Jaden Foresman, Sidney Gera, Andre Gomez, Isabella Granato, Hannah Gronau, Madysan Hastings, Ethan Hickman, Emily Holmes, David Hribick, Matthew Humphrey, Maddyson Janes, Abby Kane, Emma Kennedy, Conner Kiernan, Logan Kingsley, Todd Knight, Rebekah Logue, Delaney Lovell, Isaiah Lovell-Rose, Nicholas Major, Madison Malone, Paige Maneri, Zachary Mock, Aden Morrison, Rhiannon Nauseef, Colson Nemo, Ryan Phillips, Justin Pike, Luca Pirozzolo, Xavier Reed, Brooke Reynolds, Garrett Rozelle, Hope Sorber, Skylar Starrett, Rachel Tehan, Allen Tratt, Brenden Van Holtz, Thomas Ventura, Francesca Vitale, Daniel Walter, Grace Wiseman
Grade 12: Jillian Alberici, Sydney Alberici, Davyse Andam, Ryleigh Barnes, Ryan Blatchley, Claire Bonilla, Nia Boothman, Makayla Church, Genevieve Cioci, Jaelynn Coleman, Jeremiah Czyz, Janet Dauenhauer, Madison Dedrick, Anthony DeRegis, Matthew DeRegis, Lucille Descoteaux, Hannah Diego, Bridget Donnelly, Ashley Erskin, Michael Fimano, William Foster, Briona France, Meghan Giannotta, Madison Graves, Cameron Hodson, Kara Holbrook, Jeffrey Howard Jr., Ian Janas, Jaylend Jillson, John Keba, Adrienne Kelly, Dante Liberatore, Caleb Lounsbury, Daniel Lovell, James Mark, Trevor Marshfield, Laura McConnell, Connor McMillan, Charles Moskov, Trevor Mosley, Dillon Nagel, Hailey Newman, Brianna Packard, Alina Palmer, Deanna Palmer, Jakob Podfigurny, Kathryn Rotko, Jacob Roy, Liam Sanders, Jacob Simpson, Mercedes Singleton, Joshua Smalley, Allison Smith, Marissa Smith, Phyllicia Smith, Lily Snyder, Marlee Solomon, Cole Symonds, Richard Szakalski III, Morgan Thompson, Lucas Vrooman, Brandon Webster, Nadia Weiner-Smithler, Aaron Williams, Trynazia Williams, Ashley Wood
CAYUGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
President’s list
- Marc-Eric Baan, of Auburn
- Gregory Baumes, of Auburn
- Matthew Besner, of Auburn
- Mischa Borowski, of Auburn
- Cassandra Brown, of Auburn
- Samantha Brown, of Cayuga
- Tory Brown, of Auburn
- Bailey Burr, of Cayuga
- Hannah Christopher, of Weedsport
- Sierra Clark, of Auburn
- Aidan Crandall, of Cato
- Allison Criss, of Cato
- Tiffany Deyo, of Auburn
- Elizabeth Diego, of Auburn
- Kaitlyn Diego, of Auburn
- Jenna Fields, of Skaneateles
- Dustin Garrett, of Cato
- Eric Gatewood, of Auburn
- Krystal Gist, of Auburn
- Angeley Gonzalez, of Auburn
- Lisa Graves, of Auburn
- Nicolette Hamilton, of Auburn
- Joshua Hart, of Auburn
- Brittany Kulas, of Moravia
- Eric Lally, of Weedsport
- Michael Lynch, of Auburn
- Danielle Matty, of Auburn
- Nathan McKay, of Auburn
- Joleen Mcmanamay, of Weedsport
- Emily Mead, of Auburn
- Jessi Menotti, of Port Byron
- Natalie Mogavero, of Weedsport
- Brandon Nixon, of Cato
- Christian Owens, of Cato
- Katelyn Perkins, of Auburn
- Ariana Petrosino, of Auburn
- Adam Poupore, of Weedsport
- Savannah Prior, of Jordan
- Natalie Procino, of Weedsport
- Ashley Reilly, of Auburn
- Heather Short, of Auburn
- Penny Silcox, of Weedsport
- Crystal Smith, of Auburn
- Megan Swartwood, of Auburn
- Makayla Titus, of Auburn
- Daisy Townsend, of Auburn
- Jessy VanHorn, of Cato
- Marc Vellake, of Moravia
- Emma Wahl, of Auburn
- Dasiana Williams, of Auburn
President’s list (part-time)
- Cathy Brill, of Auburn
- Christine Feeney, of Auburn
- Lindsey Gillmore, of Port Byron
- Michelle Groesbeck, of Auburn
- Sarah Houghton, of Auburn
- Samantha Jones, of Auburn
- Alexander Mucedola, of Auburn
- Connor Murphy, of Auburn
- Grace Robin, of Auburn
- Scott Szakaly, of Auburn
- Kristin Taylor, of Weedsport
- James Thurston, of Auburn
- Gabriella VeVone, of Auburn
Provost’s list
- Isabella Amoia, of Auburn
- Alaina Bates, of Auburn
- Kevin Bean, of Auburn
- Emily Bello-Woodcock, of Auburn
- Charles Bond, of Auburn
- Garrett Bowles, of Auburn
- Amanda Brestovich, of Scipio Center
- Katlyn Butler, of Auburn
- Zachary Caley, of Sterling
- Caleb Canino, of Weedsport
- Meah Canino, of Weedsport
- Anthony Coriale, of Auburn
- Lauren Cuipylo, of Auburn
- Lauren Cunningham, of Auburn
- Stephen Dahl, of Auburn
- Cassandra DiSanto, of Auburn
- Casey Drechsler, of Union Springs
- Colleen Durniak, of Auburn
- Nathaniel English, of Jordan
- Sydney Gilfus, of Weedsport
- Gretchen Graf, of Auburn
- Gracie Groesbeck, of Auburn
- Alyssa Guenthner, of Meridian
- Aidan Hastings, of King Ferry
- Kristin Hughes, of Auburn
- Maeve Jessey, of Auburn
- Faith Keba, of Auburn
- Nathan King, of Auburn
- Nathaniel Klinger, of Cato
- Chelsea Knuppenburg, of Union Springs
- James Kopec, of Auburn
- Zac Legarretta, of Auburn
- Taylor Loving, of Auburn
- Jordyn McCandless, of Auburn
- James McKeen, of Auburn
- Kent Meier, of Auburn
- Samantha Miller, of Auburn
- Corianne Moore, of Weedsport
- Kiarah Myers, of Auburn
- Zachary Nielsen, of Auburn
- Collin O'Hara, of Auburn
- Morgan Pinckney, of Auburn
- Ashton Samara, of Auburn
- Benjamin Sefca, of Skaneateles
- Molly Seward, of Weedsport
- Jay-Via Smith, of Aurora
- Sarah St Clair, of Auburn
- Cortney Stetson, of Auburn
- Katelyn Stoddard, of Auburn
- Mikayla Stott, of Weedsport
- Emma Tavener, of Auburn
- Kylee Telvock, of Cayuga
- Timothy Traver, of Port Byron
- Connor Vanepps, of Auburn
- Jonathan Wellington, of Weedsport
- Jennifer West, of Auburn
- Cooper Wilson, of Auburn
- Amanda Woodmansee, of Auburn
Provost’s list (part-time)
- Mallory Colella, of Auburn
- Brittany Drader, of Moravia
- Janvi Patel, of Auburn
- Amanda Pinchak, of Auburn
- Kimberly Thompson, of Auburn
Dean’s list
- Catherine Bauer, of Auburn
- Kevin Benjamin, of Auburn
- Jerica Bonvino, of Moravia
- Felicia Coleman, of Auburn
- Robert Cuddy, of Auburn
- Connor DeChick, of Auburn
- Izaac Dehart, of Auburn
- Christopher Deleo, of Auburn
- Allyson Dennis, of Cato
- Aden Dupont, of Weedsport
- Blake Hahn, of Cayuga
- Bryce Hollenbeck, of Auburn
- Jaicey Jones, of Auburn
- Kory Kellogg, of Port Byron
- Craigory Kiesznowski, of Weedsport
- Ryann Kopp, of Weedsport
- Benjamin Longyear, of Port Byron
- Zach Nickerson, of Union Springs
- Kaili Pearl, of Weedsport
- Hannah Ryan, of Auburn
- Stacey Ryan, of Auburn
- Jennifer Schenck, of Auburn
- Damien Schmitt, of Cato
- Crystal Smith, of Port Byron
- Kevin Stechuchak, of Auburn
- Joshua Steinbacher, of Auburn
- Destiny Vitch, of Cato
- Skyler White, of Port Byron
- Benjamin Winne, of Auburn
- Hannah Woods, of Auburn
Dean’s list (part-time)
- Patricia Anderson, of Cayuga
- Jacob Feeney, of Auburn
- Alex Green, of Auburn
- Jessie McDowell, of Auburn
- Meaghan Pinker, of Auburn
- Janessa Richardson-Ouimette, of Auburn
- Allison Ryan, of Port Byron
- Daniel Walters, of Moravia
- Courtney Wlad, of Cayuga
SLIPPERY ROCK UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
- Elizabeth Sherman, of Cayuga
SUNY CANTON
President's list
- Brianna Lewis, a health care management major from Auburn
- Christian T. O'Hora, a SUNY Canton criminal justice: law enforcement leadership major from Auburn
- Alison Sims, a veterinary technology major from Weedsport
- Joseph Peppe, an industrial technology management major from Moravia
- Mark D. Antonik, a civil and environmental engineering technology major from Auburn
- Michael Henry, a game design and development major from Auburn
- Rusty M. Ingerson, an emergency management major from Weedsport
Dean's list
- Fergy Dean, a management major from Auburn
- Hali L. Rio, a health care management major from Port Byron
Part-time honors
- Brian J. Bennett, an emergency management major from Moravia
- Lindsay M. Cook, a health care management major from Moravia
UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Dean's list
- Alexandra Deferrante, of King Ferry, an environmental studies major
