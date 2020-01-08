{{featured_button_text}}

CATO-MERIDIAN HIGH SCHOOL

Ninth grade

Principal’s high honor roll: Evelyn Burns, Miranda Dennis, Raven Ducharme, Elizabeth Hess, Maggie McGetrick, Kyle Sheckler

High honor roll: Hannah Butterfield, Mason Carvey, Merritt Cox, Jamie Holbrook, Audrey Hunter, Riley Jones, Denis Kosiakov, Kaylee LaPrease, Mackenzie Lloyd, Ariana Proper, Kyleigh Walton, Julia Wilson

Honor roll: Jacob Carroll, Louis Conn, Dayshawn Hollister, Shawn Hulsizer, Aiden Swasty, Ashley Walpole, Janelle Williams

10th grade

Principal’s high honor roll: Nathan Conklin, Katelyn Johnson, Abigail Kennedy

High honor roll: Justin Baldwin, Seth Dello Stritto, Chelsea Dennison, Brianna Dudzinski, Rachael Gilbert, Jordan Greene, Katherine Mathewson, Lauren McCarthy, Alexandra Murdock, Cyrus Russell, Jocelyn Smith

Honor roll: Davianna Blanding, Kali Brown, Kirstin Burke, Alyssa Cole, Breanna Combes, Julia Condon, Aiden Connolly, Mason Crandall, Gabriel Haga, Makayla Hastings, Cody Loveless, William Moore, Ella Power, Daniel Schryver, Tyson Smith, Elias Welsh

11th grade

Principal’s high honor roll: Samantha Cooper, Brett Pickett, Grace Stryker

High honor roll: Kyle Allen, Malana Bartoszewski, Elizabeth Bloss, Grace Cady, Alyssa Dashnau, Schuyler Goodwin, Emily Hoeck, Hannah Janes, Dominick Napolitano, Cilas Oot, Kennedy Pelkey, Caitlyn Short, Logan Simons, Micah Stavenhagen, Sydney Stevens

Honor roll: Monica Bell, Katie Colarocco, Alexander Dodge, Anthony Gleason, Connor Griffin, Joshua Hulsizer, Elaine Hurd, Jayden Kelly, Kannon Kuhlmann, Roman Lewandowski, Nathan Lloyd, Trista Lunkenheimer, Elizabeth Myers, Alexander Noxon, Avery Pierce, MacKenzie Ray, Ethan Scanlon, Delaney Jo Sheckler, Hannah Stahl, Marcus Turo, Tylor Wheeler, Tryssa Wilson-Hemler, Emily Woods

12th grade

Principal’s high honor roll: Abigail Congdon, Lydia Cox, Emma Greene, Kaitlyn Hodson, Courtney LaForce, Taylor McLain, Jenna Miller, Irene Owens, Jayla Phillips, Hailey Salmonsen, Marissa Teska, Gracee White, Griffin White, Hunter White, Kady Wood

High honor roll: Tyler Baldwin, Chase Byrne, Meedliysan Chery, Mairin Ellsworth, Devon Gillmore, Connor Harrington, Emily Hernandez, Jaelin Hill, Robert Krieger, Breanna Lee, Emily Lyon, Sarah Perez, Cheyanne Smithler, Makayla Soutar, Austin Vincent, James Wilson

Honor roll: Shaila Bennett, William Blake, Alexander Brew, Samantha Digiambattista, Owen Dusharm, Trinidi Golden, Austin Goodwin, Sarah LaPrease, Marcus Ramacus, Ethan Saumier, Dominick Squadrito

CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

• Erik C. Jorgensen, of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in construction science and management.

ELMIRA COLLEGE

Dean's list

•Kelsie Aloi, of Moravia

• Julia Ambrose, of Auburn

• Erica VanNostrand, of Aurora

FINGER LAKES HEALTH COLLEGE OF NURSING & HEALTH SCIENCES

Dean's list

• Sheri Andrews, of Aurora

MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY

Dean's list

• Leah DeGraw, of Union Springs

NAZARETH COLLEGE

Dean's list

• Sydney Albrecht, of Auburn

• Makenna Benson, of Locke

• Jessica Casper, of Auburn

• Amanda Chuttey, of Auburn

• McKenzie Fedyshyn, of Auburn

• Madelyn Funk, of Locke

• Donja Griffin, of Cato

• Olivia Guerrette, of Weedsport

• Morgan Hand, of Union Springs

• Spenser Lincoln, of Auburn

• Mya Maloof, of Weedsport

• Julia Tozzi, of Auburn

• Tatianna Trojnor-Hill, of Moravia

• Grace Wasileski, of Moravia

• Miranda Withers, of Moravia

PAUL SMITH'S COLLEGE

Dean's list

• Amy Richmond, of Martville

RENSSELAER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE

Dean's list

• Shannon O'Neil, a chemistry major from Scipio Center

SUNY POTSDAM

President's list

• Meadow Alexander, of Sterling, whose major is art studio

• Olivia Avery, of Auburn, whose major is history

• Cymphoni Deal, of Auburn, whose major is speech communication

• Rachel Howard, of Auburn, whose major is music education

Dean's list

• Hannah Thurston, of Union Springs, a sophomore whose major is childhood/early childhood education

• Emma Uruburu, of Sterling, whose major is music education

