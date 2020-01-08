CATO-MERIDIAN HIGH SCHOOL
Ninth grade
Principal’s high honor roll: Evelyn Burns, Miranda Dennis, Raven Ducharme, Elizabeth Hess, Maggie McGetrick, Kyle Sheckler
High honor roll: Hannah Butterfield, Mason Carvey, Merritt Cox, Jamie Holbrook, Audrey Hunter, Riley Jones, Denis Kosiakov, Kaylee LaPrease, Mackenzie Lloyd, Ariana Proper, Kyleigh Walton, Julia Wilson
Honor roll: Jacob Carroll, Louis Conn, Dayshawn Hollister, Shawn Hulsizer, Aiden Swasty, Ashley Walpole, Janelle Williams
10th grade
Principal’s high honor roll: Nathan Conklin, Katelyn Johnson, Abigail Kennedy
High honor roll: Justin Baldwin, Seth Dello Stritto, Chelsea Dennison, Brianna Dudzinski, Rachael Gilbert, Jordan Greene, Katherine Mathewson, Lauren McCarthy, Alexandra Murdock, Cyrus Russell, Jocelyn Smith
Honor roll: Davianna Blanding, Kali Brown, Kirstin Burke, Alyssa Cole, Breanna Combes, Julia Condon, Aiden Connolly, Mason Crandall, Gabriel Haga, Makayla Hastings, Cody Loveless, William Moore, Ella Power, Daniel Schryver, Tyson Smith, Elias Welsh
11th grade
Principal’s high honor roll: Samantha Cooper, Brett Pickett, Grace Stryker
High honor roll: Kyle Allen, Malana Bartoszewski, Elizabeth Bloss, Grace Cady, Alyssa Dashnau, Schuyler Goodwin, Emily Hoeck, Hannah Janes, Dominick Napolitano, Cilas Oot, Kennedy Pelkey, Caitlyn Short, Logan Simons, Micah Stavenhagen, Sydney Stevens
Honor roll: Monica Bell, Katie Colarocco, Alexander Dodge, Anthony Gleason, Connor Griffin, Joshua Hulsizer, Elaine Hurd, Jayden Kelly, Kannon Kuhlmann, Roman Lewandowski, Nathan Lloyd, Trista Lunkenheimer, Elizabeth Myers, Alexander Noxon, Avery Pierce, MacKenzie Ray, Ethan Scanlon, Delaney Jo Sheckler, Hannah Stahl, Marcus Turo, Tylor Wheeler, Tryssa Wilson-Hemler, Emily Woods
12th grade
Principal’s high honor roll: Abigail Congdon, Lydia Cox, Emma Greene, Kaitlyn Hodson, Courtney LaForce, Taylor McLain, Jenna Miller, Irene Owens, Jayla Phillips, Hailey Salmonsen, Marissa Teska, Gracee White, Griffin White, Hunter White, Kady Wood
High honor roll: Tyler Baldwin, Chase Byrne, Meedliysan Chery, Mairin Ellsworth, Devon Gillmore, Connor Harrington, Emily Hernandez, Jaelin Hill, Robert Krieger, Breanna Lee, Emily Lyon, Sarah Perez, Cheyanne Smithler, Makayla Soutar, Austin Vincent, James Wilson
Honor roll: Shaila Bennett, William Blake, Alexander Brew, Samantha Digiambattista, Owen Dusharm, Trinidi Golden, Austin Goodwin, Sarah LaPrease, Marcus Ramacus, Ethan Saumier, Dominick Squadrito
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY
• Erik C. Jorgensen, of Auburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in construction science and management.
ELMIRA COLLEGE
Dean's list
•Kelsie Aloi, of Moravia
• Julia Ambrose, of Auburn
• Erica VanNostrand, of Aurora
FINGER LAKES HEALTH COLLEGE OF NURSING & HEALTH SCIENCES
Dean's list
• Sheri Andrews, of Aurora
MANSFIELD UNIVERSITY
Dean's list
• Leah DeGraw, of Union Springs
NAZARETH COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Sydney Albrecht, of Auburn
• Makenna Benson, of Locke
• Jessica Casper, of Auburn
• Amanda Chuttey, of Auburn
• McKenzie Fedyshyn, of Auburn
• Madelyn Funk, of Locke
• Donja Griffin, of Cato
• Olivia Guerrette, of Weedsport
• Morgan Hand, of Union Springs
• Spenser Lincoln, of Auburn
• Mya Maloof, of Weedsport
• Julia Tozzi, of Auburn
• Tatianna Trojnor-Hill, of Moravia
• Grace Wasileski, of Moravia
• Miranda Withers, of Moravia
PAUL SMITH'S COLLEGE
Dean's list
• Amy Richmond, of Martville
RENSSELAER POLYTECHNIC INSTITUTE
Dean's list
• Shannon O'Neil, a chemistry major from Scipio Center
SUNY POTSDAM
President's list
• Meadow Alexander, of Sterling, whose major is art studio
• Olivia Avery, of Auburn, whose major is history
• Cymphoni Deal, of Auburn, whose major is speech communication
• Rachel Howard, of Auburn, whose major is music education
Dean's list
• Hannah Thurston, of Union Springs, a sophomore whose major is childhood/early childhood education
• Emma Uruburu, of Sterling, whose major is music education