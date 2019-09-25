{{featured_button_text}}

COLGATE UNIVERSITY

Dean's Award with Distinction

• Emily Weaver, of Auburn, a graduate of Auburn High School and a member of the Colgate class of 2020

• Alexandra Mitchell, of Auburn, a member of the Colgate class of 2021

FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The following area students graduated from the advanced manufacturing machinist program Sept. 20 at the Gould Hotel in Seneca Falls. The six-month program was held at ITT Goulds Pumps.

• Christopher Fountaine, Seneca Falls

• Anthony Pellicano, Seneca Falls

• Brent DeBois, Auburn

• Kenneth Fegley, Seneca Falls

Honor listings can be sent to citizenfeatures@lee.net or The Citizen, 25 Dill St., Auburn, NY 13021.

