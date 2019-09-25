COLGATE UNIVERSITY
Dean's Award with Distinction
• Emily Weaver, of Auburn, a graduate of Auburn High School and a member of the Colgate class of 2020
• Alexandra Mitchell, of Auburn, a member of the Colgate class of 2021
FINGER LAKES COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students graduated from the advanced manufacturing machinist program Sept. 20 at the Gould Hotel in Seneca Falls. The six-month program was held at ITT Goulds Pumps.
• Christopher Fountaine, Seneca Falls
• Anthony Pellicano, Seneca Falls
• Brent DeBois, Auburn
• Kenneth Fegley, Seneca Falls