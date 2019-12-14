• The Auburn Beautification Commission seeks creative, passionate and community-oriented individuals to join its board of directors by February. Members will work toward the organization's mission of beautifying Auburn by identifying, coordinating and funding projects that will do so, such as the commission's Park Pickup Days. For more information, contact the commission at info@beautifulauburn.org.
• Auburn Community Hospital is looking for volunteers. Potential areas include the gift shop, courier/transport services, one-day surgery and radiology. For more information, contact Kathy Weldon at (315) 567-0435 or email auburnhospital.org.
• ARISE is looking for volunteers to become long-term care ombudsmen in Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego and Cortland counties. Ombudsmen advocate for residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and provide guidance and information on topics that include resident's rights, dietary concerns and advance directives. After completing a mandatory training for certification, ombudsmen volunteers can set their own schedule. The next free training course will begin Nov. 4. For more information, call (315) 671-5108 or email jparker@ariseinc.org.
• Girls on the Run, a physical activity-based youth development program for girls in third through eighth grades, seeks volunteer coaches to facilitate lessons. The program meets for 75 to 90 minutes twice a week after school for 10 weeks at more than 35 sites in 11 counties, including Cayuga. For more information, or to sign up, visit gotrupstateny.org/coach.
• The Center for Dispute Settlement in Auburn is offering an introductory training in mediation, which will prepare volunteers to mediate community disputes. The 35-hour training will take place over five days in October. Participants will explore their values, biases and experiences with conflict, understand core values of mediation and standards of practice for disputes, and more. The registration deadline is Oct. 1. For more information, contact the center at (315) 252-4260 or email smarteney@cdsadr.org.
• Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County is looking for tutors to assist adult learners in basic literacy or English as a second language. Volunteers must first attend an orientation session. The sessions include an overview of the agency, what a literacy tutor does, where tutors are needed and what to expect from training. More orientation sessions are being scheduled, so interested volunteers are encouraged to call with what works for them. For more information, or to register, call Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County at (315) 253-5241 or email literacycayuga@gmail.com.
• Matthew House in Auburn seeks weekend volunteers to help provide direct resident care and house care. Resident care includes meals, medications and other tasks, while house care includes laundry, household errands, cleaning and more. Orientation and training will be provided. For more information, call (315) 252-2052 or email info@matthewhouse.org.
• Peers in Cayuga County, which provides peer support services for people with mental health issues in the community, is looking for board members. The group would like people who have been diagnosed with mental health issues, but that isn't necessary to volunteer. For more information, or to obtain an application, email peersinccinc@gmail.com, call (315) 294-8046 or visit the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center, 146 North St., Auburn, NY 13021.
• The Cayuga County Office for the Aging Senior Nutrition Program seeks volunteers to deliver hot noon meals to homebound seniors in rural areas of Cayuga County, and in the city of Auburn. Volunteers are needed as drivers, delivery partners and substitutes. Deliveries require about two hours in the morning, and mileage reimbursement is available for rural routes. For more information, call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.
• The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is recruiting new board members to advocate for the Auburn shelter and advance the conditions of animals in Cayuga County. Terms are three years. For more information, visit flspcaofcny.org and fill out the questionnaire.
• The Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls seeks volunteers in visitor services, facilities and maintenance, interpretation and education, and administration. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old, and share the mission and goals of the National Park Service and the women's rights park. For more information, call (315) 568-2991 ext. 3004 or email denise_delucia@nps.gov.
• The Auburn Rescue Mission seeks volunteers for several roles, including door greeters (to sign in guests, direct clients to the pantry or key staff, and accept donations), drivers (to help deliver meals on Wednesdays, drive youth group children, drive for events and drive a shuttle for the grocery store, pharmacy and more bi-monthly), cleaners (to clean the general office twice a week) and pantry inventory organizers. Volunteers must be 18 or older, or 14 with an adult. For more information, call Cyndi Sharp at (315) 406-7737 or email cyndi.sharp@auburnrescuemission.org.
• The Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn seeks volunteer tourism ambassadors. Duties will include greeting the public, conducting tours, assisting with special events, data entry, social media and brochure organization. For more information, email nyserhc@auburnny.gov or visit historyshometown.com.
• Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity seeks volunteers to join the construction crew on its next project at 6 Perrine St., Auburn. No experience is necessary. Tasks could include demolition, dry walling, painting, tiling and more. For more information, email cayugahabitat@cayugahabitat.org.
• The Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension seeks volunteers for its 4-H Youth Development Dog Club. Ideal candidates will enjoy working with both dogs and children, and possess basic knowledge of dog training. For more information, or to volunteer, call (315) 539-9251 or email smc226@cornell.edu.
• SAVAR (Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource) seeks volunteers to become advocates. Advocates offer support and education to survivors of sexual assault and their families. Volunteers work around their schedules and receive free state-certified training by SAVAR staff. Volunteers must be 18 or older, with access to transportation. For more information, call Chrissy at (315) 253-9795 ext. 302 or email chrissyd@cayugacounseling.org.
• The Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network is looking for volunteer drivers to transport veterans in Cayuga County and the surrounding area to Auburn Community Hospital. Drivers must have a clean license and pass a physical. For more information, call Jerry Scouten at (315) 461-7348.
• The SCAT Van service is looking for volunteers to escort on the van, helping riders on and off and helping the driver get to needed destinations. For more information, call (315) 253-3548.
• Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County seeks volunteers to help with its mission of building strong and vibrant New York communities. The organization has used Cornell science and research to help the county, from farmers and businesses to families and schools, for more than 100 years. Volunteers help strengthen the efforts of paid staff, improve the quality of their work and increase the enthusiasm of programs. For more information about volunteering, call (315) 255-1183.
• Gratitude to Water, a Catholic worker action, invites residents of all beliefs to help organize an ecumenical meeting for worship at St. Ann's Church in Owasco this spring. Participants in the meeting will begin the work to, as St. John Paul II said, "encourage profound changes in lifestyles, models of production and consumption, and the established structures of power" in order to heal the Owasco Watershed ecosystem. For more information, contact Charlie Greene at (315) 246-5727.
• The Skaneateles Historical Society seeks volunteers to lead tours as docents, and to work in the gift shop at The Museum at the Creamery on 28 Hannum St. Volunteers will commit three hours at a time, and don't need to know all the history. For more information about working in the gift shop, call (315) 685-3115. To be added to the list for docent training, call (315) 685-1360.
• The American Cancer Society offers several opportunities to get involved in the local community, such as Road to Recovery volunteer driving, Look Good Feel Better volunteering, Relay for Life and more. For more information, call (800) 227-2345 or visit cancer.org.
• Seneca County Habitat for Humanity seeks volunteers to help build current projects. Regular build hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, with none taking place on holiday weekends. For more information, call (315) 568-1190 or email info@habitatseneca.org.
• The Dirt Motorsports Hall of Fame and Classic Car Museum in Weedsport is accepting applications for volunteers. The nonprofit organization shares a common bond of the love of cars and racing. For more information, call (315) 374-3661.
• Cayuga County Highland Search and Rescue is looking for new members. Duties include monthly meetings and training in GPS, map and compass use, grid searches, and helping train K-9 team members. After training there will be occasional call-outs for lost children, elderly, hunters and more. For more information, visit highlandsar.org and, if interested, mail the application to P.O. Box 153, Auburn, NY 13021.
• The Jordan-Elbridge Transportation Program is in urgent need of drivers to help meet the ongoing transportation needs of seniors and disabled residents in the area. JET is a free service that takes them to medical appointments, as well as shopping, banking and library services within a 40-mile radius of the area. Volunteer drivers can drive JET's 12-passenger bus or five-passenger minivan. For more information, or to volunteer, email townclerk@townofelbridge.com or call (315) 604-1322.
• Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn, seeks volunteers to do light clerical work and help conduct tours. For more information, call (315) 252-0339.
• The Friends of Hospice Thrift Shop seeks volunteers for sorting, pricing, displaying and selling clothing and merchandise. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Room No. 7, Willard Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. For more information, call (315) 255-2733 or email tkline@hospiceofthefingerlakes.org.
• The Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah seeks volunteers to help its conservation mission, with a receptionist, reptile/amphibian caretaker and office supporter needed. For more information, call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.
• Chapel House Homeless Shelter seeks volunteers to fill four-hour afternoon or evening shifts on a weekly or monthly basis. Volunteers would answer the phone, take in residents and assist residents with basic needs. Training will be provided. For more information, call (315) 255-2060.
• Northbrook Heights, an assisted living community, seeks volunteers to help with activities and to visit one-on-one with, teach a craft to, read to or spend time entertaining residents. For more information, call (315) 253-2755.
• AmeriCorps volunteers are sought for a new program that will provide health education and support services in Wayne, Ontario, Seneca, Yates and Cayuga counties. Finger Lakes Living Healthy AmeriCorps will deliver the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program throughout the region to help people set goals and make step-by-step plans to lead happier and healthier lives. AmeriCorps members are ages 18 and older seeking meaningful on-the-job experience, and receive a living allowance while serving about 25 hours a week. Full training is provided. For more information, call (315) 665-0131 ext. 190, email linda.phillips@waynecap.org or visit waynecap.org.
• The Harriet Tubman Boosters is looking for volunteers with skills in technology, graphic design, fundraising and more to help the club in its mission to maintain Tubman's legacy and share its impact today. For more information, visit harriettubmanboosters.org.
• Drivers are sought for the Cayuga County Veterans Service Agency Veterans Van. Volunteers need a clean driver's license and to drive to and from Syracuse Veterans Hospital. For more information, call Larry W. Wilt or Lindsey D. Wilkinson at (315) 253-1281, or email lwilt@cayugacounty.us or lwilkinson@cayugacounty.us.
• FISH, of Skaneateles, is in need of volunteer drivers to transport ambulatory adult residents of the Skaneateles town and/or school district to medical appointments in the immediate area only, as well as other errands in Skaneateles. Volunteers are scheduled for weekdays by availability and preferences. For more information, call FISH at (315) 685-6679 or Pat Blackwell at (315) 685-0533.
• Catholic Charities seeks friendly, compassionate people to volunteer at least once a week as receptionists and to help with light office duties. Also wanted are friendly, detail-oriented people to help clean the office space once a week. Catholic Charities serves low-income individuals and families in crisis regardless of creed or religious beliefs. For more information, call Deb at (315) 253-2222 ext. 101 or visit the office at 134 E. Genesee St., Auburn.
• CAP Cayuga/Seneca seeks volunteers to support hunger relief efforts in Cayuga and Seneca counties. Opportunities are available to accommodate all skill levels and interests. Volunteers are needed to help deliver meals and food baskets to homebound residents, work in food pantries stocking shelves, pack food baskets, process intake forms, organize food drives, help with the Head Start garden and more. The agency also has an ongoing need for volunteers to help with customer intake, answering telephones, greeting customers and clerical work, including updating databases, processing applications, writing letters, data entry and filing. For more information, call (315) 255-1703 ext. 129 or visit caphelps.org.