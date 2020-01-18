Cayuga County-area volunteer opportunities: Hunger Task Force and more

• ARISE is looking for volunteers to become long-term care ombudsmen in Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego and Cortland counties. Ombudsmen advocate for residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and provide guidance and information on topics that include resident's rights, dietary concerns and advance directives. After completing a mandatory training for certification, ombudsmen volunteers can set their own schedule. For more information, call (315) 671-5108 or email jparker@ariseinc.org .

• Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County is looking for tutors to assist adult learners in basic literacy or English as a second language. Volunteers must first attend an orientation session. The sessions include an overview of the agency, what a literacy tutor does, where tutors are needed and what to expect from training. More orientation sessions are being scheduled, so interested volunteers are encouraged to call with what works for them. For more information, or to register, call Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County at (315) 253-5241 or email literacycayuga@gmail.com.