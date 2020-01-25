Cayuga County-area volunteer opportunities: Meals on Wheels and more

• The Cayuga County Office for the Aging Senior Nutrition Program seeks volunteers to deliver hot noon meals to homebound seniors in rural areas of Cayuga County, and in the city of Auburn. Drivers are needed to commit to one morning a week, for two hours. Mileage reimbursement is available for rural routes. A Coffee and Conversation event about driver opportunities will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in the community room at Lyons National Bank, 311 Grant Ave., Sennett. For more information, call (315) 253-1104 or email meals@cayugacounty.us.

• Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County is looking for sponsorship for its Food and Hygiene Products Pantry. The pantry runs on donations and fundraisers, but as its client list grows, additional help is needed. The pantry currently serves 30 to 60 families a month, and is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in Fingerlakes Mall. For more information,

• The Hunger Task Force, of Auburn, is a new advocacy group supported by Westminster Presbyterian Church. The task force seeks volunteers to help in the service of daily meals at various locations. For more information, call coordinator Kimberly Patch at (315) 294-0026.