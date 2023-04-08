MONDAY, APRIL 10: Cheeseburger on a wheat bun, french fries, corn, fresh orange
TUESDAY, APRIL 11: Beef stew with a biscuit, green beans, apple juice, chocolate chip cookie
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12: Beef tips with mushrooms, garlic whipped potato, peas, wheat bread, apple juice, banana pudding with topping
THURSDAY, APRIL 13: Lasagna roll with meatballs, Scandinavian blend vegetables, Italian bread, pineapple
FRIDAY, APRIL 14: White cheddar macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, orange juice, Jell-O with topping
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.