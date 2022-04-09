 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for April 11-15

  • 0

MONDAY, APRIL 11: Raviolis with meatballs, peas, Italian bread, fresh orange

TUESDAY, APRIL 12: Chicken pot pie, Tex-Mex (corn, green and red peppers, kidney beans, onions), wheat bread, apple juice, chocolate pudding

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13: Beef tips with mushrooms, buttered noodles, Sonoma blend vegetables, wheat bread, fruit cocktail

THURSDAY, APRIL 14: Bisquick broccoli and cheese quiche, sunshine carrots, wheat bread, orange juice, cream puff

FRIDAY, APRIL 15: Closed for Good Friday

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Period pain forces people to take 5 days off work a year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News