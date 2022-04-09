Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for April 11-15

MONDAY, APRIL 11: Raviolis with meatballs, peas, Italian bread, fresh orange
TUESDAY, APRIL 12: Chicken pot pie, Tex-Mex (corn, green and red peppers, kidney beans, onions), wheat bread, apple juice, chocolate pudding
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13: Beef tips with mushrooms, buttered noodles, Sonoma blend vegetables, wheat bread, fruit cocktail
THURSDAY, APRIL 14: Bisquick broccoli and cheese quiche, sunshine carrots, wheat bread, orange juice, cream puff
FRIDAY, APRIL 15: Closed for Good Friday
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.