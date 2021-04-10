Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for April 12-16

MONDAY, APRIL 12: Cheese omelet, hash brown patty, collard greens, wheat bread, orange juice, blueberry muffin
TUESDAY, APRIL 13: Spaghetti with meatballs, green and yellow beans, wheat dinner roll, sugar cookie, fruit cup
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14: Pot roast au ju, whipped potato, corn with red peppers, white dinner roll, fresh orange
THURSDAY, APRIL 15: Spanish rice, four-way mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll, apple juice, frosted brownie
FRIDAY, APRIL 16: Chicken and biscuit, French green beans, shortbread cookies, diced pears
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.