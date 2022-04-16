 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for April 18-22

MONDAY, APRIL 18: Hofmann hot dog on a bun, baked beans, corn, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie

TUESDAY, APRIL 19: Spaghetti with meatballs, green and yellow beans, Italian bread, fruit cocktail

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20: Turkey pot pie, capri vegetables, wheat bread, fresh banana, vanilla crème cookies

THURSDAY, APRIL 21: Roasted chicken, whipped potato, four-way mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll, mandarin oranges

FRIDAY, APRIL 22: Sweet and sour meatballs, wedge potato fries, cauliflower, wheat bread, apple juice, fig bar

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

