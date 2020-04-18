Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for April 20-24

MONDAY, APRIL 20: Meatloaf with gravy, rosemary potatoes, chuckwagon blend vegetables, wheat bread, fresh apple
TUESDAY, APRIL 21: Chicken marsala, rice pilaf, peas, wheat bread, sliced peaches
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22: Sweet and sour meatballs, whipped potatoes, Italian green beans, white dinner roll, apple juice, pumpkin mousse
THURSDAY, APRIL 23: Italian baked chicken drumstick, zesty bean soup, corn, wheat bread, pineapple
FRIDAY, APRIL 24: Salisbury steak with gravy, scalloped potatoes, beets, wheat bread, orange juice, chocolate cream puff
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.
