MONDAY, APRIL 24: Meatball sub on a multigrain hoagie bun, carrots, grape juice, chocolate fudge cookie
TUESDAY, APRIL 25: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, green beans, wheat dinner roll, fresh apple
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26: Roasted chicken, whipped potatoes, squash and carrot medley, wheat bread, fruit cocktail
THURSDAY, APRIL 27: Baked ham with pineapple yams, California blend vegetables, white bread, peaches
FRIDAY, APRIL 28: Chili, corn, wheat dinner roll, orange juice, oatmeal crème cookie
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.