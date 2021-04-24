 Skip to main content
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for April 26-30
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for April 26-30

MONDAY, APRIL 26: Swiss burger on a bun, french fries, buttered green beans, fresh apple

TUESDAY, APRIL 27: Chicken pot pie, green zucchini with Parmesan, wheat bread, apple juice, banana pudding

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28: Beef tips with mushrooms, whipped potato, sonoma blend vegetables, wheat bread, pears

THURSDAY, APRIL 29: Glazed ham, yams, buttered corn, wheat bread, sliced peaches

FRIDAY, APRIL 30: Southwest goulash, carrots, Italian bread, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

