MONDAY, APRIL 3: Salisbury steak with gravy, whipped potato, green beans, wheat bread, fresh apple
TUESDAY, APRIL 4: Western quiche, hash brown patty, broccoli, wheat dinner roll, peaches
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5: Grilled veal with gravy, rosemary potatoes, beets, wheat bread, orange juice, birthday cake
THURSDAY, APRIL 6: Parmesan tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables, white bread, grape juice, Nutri-Grain Bar
FRIDAY, APRIL 7: Closed for Good Friday
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.