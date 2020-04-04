Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for April 6-10
MONDAY, APRIL 6: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie

TUESDAY, APRIL 7: Fried chicken, whipped potato, green beans, wheat bread, fresh banana

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8: Sliced pork with gravy, au gratin potatoes, cream style corn, wheat bread, apple juice, pumpkin bread

THURSDAY, APRIL 9: Bacon cheeseburger on a bun, french fries, country blend vegetables, sliced peaches

FRIDAY, APRIL 10: Closed for Good Friday

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

