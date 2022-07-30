 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Aug. 1-5

MONDAY, AUG. 1: Chicken tenders with honey mustard sauce, sweet potato fries, green beans, wheat bread, apple juice, brownie cookie

TUESDAY, AUG. 2: Tuna salad cold plate, macaroni salad, three-bean salad, wheat dinner roll, fresh orange

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3: Stuffed shells with two meatballs, California blend vegetables, Italian bread, grape juice, birthday coconut cake with frosting

THURSDAY, AUG. 4: Cheeseburger on a bun, potato salad, five-way mixed vegetables, sliced peaches

FRIDAY, AUG. 5: Chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons, wheat dinner roll, orange juice, chocolate muffin

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

