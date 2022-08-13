Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Aug. 15-19

MONDAY, AUG. 15: Chicken patty on a wheat bun, whipped potato, cream of corn, orange juice, Fig Newton bar
TUESDAY, AUG. 16: Skinless kielbasa with sauerkraut on a roll, tater tots, fruit cocktail
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17: Roasted turkey with gravy, sour cream and chive whipped potatoes, parsley carrots, wheat bread, fresh banana, ice cream
THURSDAY, AUG. 18: Beef stew on a biscuit, capri blend vegetables, apple juice, banana layer cake
FRIDAY, AUG. 19: Chicken Parmesan, pasta and sauce, peas and carrots, wheat bread, sliced peaches
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.