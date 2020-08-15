You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Aug. 17-21
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Aug. 17-21

{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY, AUG. 17: Crispy chicken on wheat, kaiser bun, tater tots, zucchini and stewed tomatoes, fresh orange

TUESDAY, AUG. 18: Fried fish sandwich, mixed vegetables, potato salad, orange juice, rocky road mousse

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 19: Penne with sauce and meatballs, broccoli, wheat dinner roll, pears

THURSDAY, AUG. 20: Roast turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, butternut squash, wheat dinner roll, apple juice, frosted brownie

FRIDAY, AUG. 21: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat bread, mandarin oranges

Meal
Deposit Photos

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mental Health during COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News