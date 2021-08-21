Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Aug. 23-27

MONDAY, AUG. 23: Cheeseburger on a wheat bun, sweet potato fries, corn, fresh apple
TUESDAY, AUG. 24: Chicken tender with honey mustard sauce, tater tots, sonoma blend vegetables, wheat bread, pineapple
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25: Zweigle's hot dog on a bun, baked beans, roasted corn and bean salad, pears
THURSDAY, AUG. 26: Meatball sub on a hoagie bun with cheese, cut green cabbage, orange juice, double chocolate layer cake
FRIDAY, AUG. 27: Fried fish, french fries, coleslaw, wheat bread, apple juice, pound cake with strawberry
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.