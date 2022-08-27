 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Aug. 29-Sept. 2

MONDAY, AUG. 29: Hofmann hot dog on a bun, baked beans, corn, fresh apple

TUESDAY, AUG. 30: Barbecue pork on a wheat kaiser bun, tater tots, green beans, pears

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31: Goulash, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, apple juice, pound cake with cherry topping

THURSDAY, SEPT. 1: Meatloaf with gravy, baked sweet potato, capri blend vegetables, wheat bread, pears

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2: Fried fish on a bun, crinkle cut french fries, coleslaw, apple juice, chocolate fudge cookie

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

