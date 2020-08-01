You have permission to edit this article.
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Aug. 3-7
MONDAY, AUG. 3: Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, corn, grape juice, banana bread

TUESDAY, AUG. 4: Goulash, peas, wheat bread, watermelon, snickerdoodle cookie

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5: Chicken tenders with honey mustard dipping sauce, whipped potato, Italian green beans, wheat bread, mandarin oranges

THURSDAY, AUG. 6: Ravioli with sausage slices, broccoli and cauliflower, florets, Italian bread, apple juice, birthday banana layer cake

FRIDAY, AUG. 7: Sliced ham, scalloped potatoes, carrots, wheat bread, diced pears

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

