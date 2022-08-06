 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Aug. 8-12

MONDAY, AUG. 8: Sausage link on a wheat bun, peppers and onions, macaroni salad, apple juice, oatmeal raisin cookie

TUESDAY, AUG. 9: Turkey salad cold plate, potato salad, four-bean salad, wheat dinner roll, grape juice, ice cream sandwich

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10: Zweigle's hot dog on a bun, baked beans, mixed vegetables, watermelon

THURSDAY, AUG. 11: Chicken with a biscuit, whipped potato, capri vegetables, cinnamon applesauce

FRIDAY, AUG. 12: Swiss burger on a wheat bun, potato chips, Italian vegetables, pineapple

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

