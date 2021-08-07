Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Aug. 9-13

MONDAY, AUG. 9: Ravioli with meatballs, capri blend vegetables, wheat bread, orange juice, fudge cookie
TUESDAY, AUG. 10: Grilled chicken Caesar salad with Caesar dressing, fruit cocktail, wheat dinner roll, grape juice, rice pudding
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11: Roast turkey with gravy, sour cream and chives whipped potato, corn, wheat bread, fresh orange
THURSDAY, AUG. 12: Beef stew with a biscuit, carrot coins, apple juice, banana layer cake
FRIDAY, AUG. 13: Hofmann hot dog on a bun, baked beans, peas, pears
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.