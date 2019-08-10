{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY, AUG. 12: Philly steak with cheese on a wheat bun, peppers and onions, home fries, orange juice

TUESDAY, AUG. 13: Ravioli with meatballs, carrots, Italian bread, orange juice, rice pudding

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 14: Roast turkey with gravy, whipped potato, green beans, wheat bread, banana, birthday cake

THURSDAY, AUG. 15: Beef stew with a biscuit, capri vegetables, fruit cocktail

FRIDAY, AUG. 16: Barbecue beef riblet on a wheat bun, broccoli, apple juice, strawberry shortcake with topping

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

