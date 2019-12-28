{{featured_button_text}}

MONDAY, DEC. 30: Swedish meatballs, home fries, French-style green beans, wheat bread, orange juice, rocky road mousse

TUESDAY, DEC. 31: Beef stew with a biscuit, winter blend vegetables, fresh orange, butterscotch pudding with topping

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1: Closed for New Year's Day holiday

THURSDAY, JAN. 2: Sloppy Joe on a wheat bun, wax beans, sugar cookie, pineapple

FRIDAY, JAN. 3: Fried fish sandwich on wheat bun, Parmesan roasted potato, crinkle-cut zucchini, apple juice, coconut cake

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

