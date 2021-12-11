 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Dec. 13-17

MONDAY, DEC. 13: Hofmann hot dog on a bun, baked beans, corn, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie

TUESDAY, DEC. 14: Spaghetti with meatballs, green and yellow beans, Italian bread, fruit cocktail

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15: Turkey pot pie, capri vegetables, wheat bread, fresh banana, Milano cookie

THURSDAY, DEC. 16: Fried chicken, wedge fries, four-way mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll, mandarin oranges

FRIDAY, DEC. 17: Sweet and sour meatballs, whipped potatoes, cauliflower, wheat bread, apple juice, lemon bread

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you ever wonder why you sneeze after you eat?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News