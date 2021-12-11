Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Dec. 13-17

MONDAY, DEC. 13: Hofmann hot dog on a bun, baked beans, corn, orange juice, chocolate chip cookie
TUESDAY, DEC. 14: Spaghetti with meatballs, green and yellow beans, Italian bread, fruit cocktail
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15: Turkey pot pie, capri vegetables, wheat bread, fresh banana, Milano cookie
THURSDAY, DEC. 16: Fried chicken, wedge fries, four-way mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll, mandarin oranges
FRIDAY, DEC. 17: Sweet and sour meatballs, whipped potatoes, cauliflower, wheat bread, apple juice, lemon bread
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.