SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Dec. 19-23

MONDAY, DEC. 19: Meatball sub on a multigrain hoagie bun, carrots, grape juice, chocolate fudge cookie

TUESDAY, DEC. 20: Beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, green beans, dinner roll, fresh apple

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21: Roasted chicken, whipped potatoes, squash and carrot medley, wheat bread, cinnamon applesauce

THURSDAY, DEC. 22: Manicotti with meat sauce, corn, wheat dinner roll, peaches

FRIDAY, DEC. 23: Glazed ham, twice baked potato, asparagus, apple juice, dinner roll, cheesecake with topping

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

