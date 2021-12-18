 Skip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Dec. 20-24

MONDAY, DEC. 20: Crispy chicken sandwich on a wheat kaiser bun, hash brown patty, carrots with butter, fresh apple

TUESDAY, DEC. 21: Beef stroganoff with buttered noodles, sugar snap peas, wheat bread, pears

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22: Crunchy panko fish on bun, Italian wedding soup, broccoli, grape juice, frosted coconut cake

THURSDAY, DEC. 23: Glazed ham, twice baked potato, California blend medley, wheat dinner roll, apple juice, cheesecake with topping

FRIDAY, DEC. 24: Closed for holiday

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

