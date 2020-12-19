 Skip to main content
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Dec. 21-25
MONDAY, DEC. 21: Swiss burger on a bun, french fries, buttered green beans, fresh apple

TUESDAY, DEC. 22: Chicken pot pie, green zucchini with Parmesan, wheat bread, apple juice, banana pudding

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23: Beef tips with mushrooms, whipped potato, Sonoma blend vegetables, wheat bread, sliced peaches

THURSDAY, DEC. 24: Glazed ham, twice baked potato, green bean casserole, wheat dinner roll, grape juice, cheesecake with topping

FRIDAY, DEC. 25: Closed for holiday

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

