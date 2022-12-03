Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Dec. 5-9

MONDAY, DEC. 5: Cheeseburger on a bun, tater tots, corn, grape juice, chocolate chip cookie
TUESDAY, DEC. 6: Eggplant with ricotta cheese, creamed spinach, wheat dinner roll, apple juice, banana pudding with topping
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7: Beef tips with mushrooms, garlic whipped potato, peas, wheat bread, fresh banana, birthday cake
THURSDAY, DEC. 8: Chicken fried rice, Scandinavian blend vegetables, biscuit, pineapple
FRIDAY, DEC. 9: White cheddar mac and cheese, stewed tomatoes, wheat dinner roll, orange juice, Jell-O with topping
Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus are subject to change. There is a suggested donation of $3.50 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.