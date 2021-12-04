 Skip to main content
SENIOR MENUS

Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Dec. 6-10

MONDAY, DEC. 6: Raviolis with meatballs, peas, Italian bread, fresh orange

TUESDAY, DEC. 7: Chicken pot pie, Tex-Mex (corn, green and red peppers, kidney beans, onions), wheat bread, apple juice, chocolate pudding

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8: Beef tips with mushrooms, buttered noodles, sonoma blend vegetables, wheat bread, fruit cocktail

THURSDAY, DEC. 9: Bisquick broccoli and cheese quiche, sunshine carrots, white bread, orange juice, cream puff

FRIDAY, DEC. 10: Maple mustard glazed chicken, vegetable seasoned rice, green beans, wheat dinner roll, cinnamon applesauce

Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is delivering meals to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its congregate meal program and sites are suspended indefinitely. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. For more information, call (315) 253-1550 or visit cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.

