Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program menus for Dec. 7-11

MONDAY, DEC. 7: Cheese omelet, hash brown patty, collard greens, wheat bread, orange juice, blueberry muffin
TUESDAY, DEC. 8: Spaghetti with meatballs, garlic bread, green and yellow beans, fresh orange
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9: Hearty chicken noodle soup, egg and olive salad on a pita with lettuce and tomato, fruit cup
THURSDAY, DEC. 10: Spanish rice, four-way mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll, apple juice, frosted brownie
FRIDAY, DEC. 11: Chicken and biscuit, French green beans, shortbread cookies, diced pears
Menus are subject to change. The Cayuga County Senior Nutrition Program is held at noon Mondays through Fridays at several sites in Cayuga County. Reservations can be made for the Edward T. Boyle Center, Schwartz Towers, Stryker Homes, VFW Post No. 7127 in Moravia or American Legion Post No. 49 in Fair Haven by calling (315) 253-1550. Home-delivered meals are also available in rural areas by calling (315) 253-1550. There is a suggested donation of $3 per meal for participants 60 and older. Program menus can also be found online at cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging.
